Bechtel to Build Intel's Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities in Ohio

RESTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced it was selected by Intel to build Intel's new semiconductor manufacturing facilities in New Albany, Licking County, Ohio. The fabrication facilities will further revitalize chipmaking in the U.S. and help restore dependability and resilience to the global semiconductor supply chain. Bringing this capability to Ohio is a historic win for the region and for America.

Intel's investment will strengthen future economic development in the region and transform it into the "Silicon Heartland" as an entire supply chain is developed to deliver these facilities, including engineers, construction leadership, and craft professionals. Bechtel will partner with the North America's Building Trades Unions and suppliers to create new construction jobs, and work with local education organizations to implement training programs.

"Bechtel is proud to work with Intel and the people of Ohio to reclaim U.S. semiconductor manufacturing," said Catherine Hunt Ryan, president of Bechtel's Manufacturing and Technology business. "A project of this complexity and magnitude—with an outsized impact on the community and economy—is the type of work Bechtel is uniquely positioned to deliver. We are honored to be chosen by Intel as its partner and we are ready to build their most advanced semiconductor facilities in the world."

"Intel has chosen Bechtel to deliver our largest construction project to date, advancing our mission to create a more sustainable, resilient, and geographically balanced supply of silicon," said Jackie Sturm corporate vice president, Global Supply Chain Operations at Intel Corporation. "Bechtel has decades of world class expertise in complex global construction projects, leveraging a deeply experienced team, critical craft support and robust analytics platforms. Their relentless focus on safety, quality and innovation aligns with Intel key values. We look forward to building the future of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing together."

Bechtel will design and build Phase 1 of the Intel Ohio project, a total of 2.5 million square feet of facility, including 600 thousand square feet of cleanrooms. Construction will require as much steel as eight Eiffel Towers and as much concrete as the tallest skyscrapers. Bechtel's ability to design for rapid advances in technology and deploy best-in-class construction innovation will help Intel realize its ambitions in the next generation of manufacturing.

The new facilities will produce Intel's leading-edge chips, boosting production to meet increasing demand for advanced semiconductors. The recently passed CHIPS and Science Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act demonstrate the strength of public-private partnerships, as they provide federal resources to support skills training to help build the workforce of the future.

Bechtel's work for Intel in Licking County will build on the company's long history of delivering projects with purpose in Ohio. Most recently, Bechtel completed a low-carbon energy facility in Carroll County, where it supported a new construction trade curriculum with Southern Local Schools and worked with the community to enhance resilience of the local population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

