InventHelp Inventor Develops New Loudspeaker Monitor for Drummers (SGM 181)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an inventive new product for drummers who prefer hearing their monitor mixes through speakers," said an inventor, from West Terre Haute, Ind., "so I invented the SPEAKER ROCKER D&M. My design would be easy to mount and it would allow for a smooth performance."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of personal loudspeaker monitor for drummers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to floor wedges and upright monitor cabinets. As a result, it allows a drummer to hear a monitor mix from a mixing console. It also helps prevent a bass drum from sliding away from a drummer. The invention features a discreet and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drummers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

