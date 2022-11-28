Recently Published Study Using Ikonopedia Analytics Demonstrates Age as a Significant Risk Factor for Breast Arterial Calcifications (BAC)

BAC Detected by Digital Mammography Are a Potential Marker of Coronary Artery Disease

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia, a leading developer of an innovative cloud-based structured breast reporting and MQSA (Mammography Quality Standards Act) management system, announced a study, published this month in the Annals of Epidemiology using the company's powerful analytical solutions, demonstrate age can be a significant risk factor for breast arterial calcifications (BAC). The retrospective study involved the review and analysis of more than 17,000 digital mammography patient records. The company is showcasing the analytical tools used in the study at the annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference being held November 27-30, 2022 in Chicago.

"This groundbreaking study indicates the risk of BAC doubles for every 10 years of age," said Emily Crane, president and CEO of Ikonopedia. "BAC detected by digital mammography are a potential marker of coronary artery disease (CAD). This may portend that communication of BAC information in clinical settings could potentially prompt women to engage in preventive care for CAD."

The study found BAC prevalence was 12.3 percent overall. Age-adjusted analyses also showed higher BAC prevalence among Hispanic and Black women. It also indicated lower BAC prevalence among Ashkenazi women, nulliparous (never given birth to a child) and pre-menopausal women, those with dense breasts and breast implants, and those currently using hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Ikonopedia's platform includes the Insight Analytics tool, which provides comprehensive end-to-end reporting and deep mining analytic capabilities. These analytics help identify the types of cancer, breast tissue density, compliance and other high risk indicators by age group to help assist in managing patient populations.

"The study concluded that annual mammograms have the potential to serve a dual function – screening for both breast cancer and BAC," said Crane. "This dual function could be carried out without additional radiation or prolonging the patient's mammogram appointment. Using comprehensive analytics, such as those enabled by Ikonopedia, the assessment of BAC would add minimal time to the interpretation and reporting tasks of the breast radiologist while triggering preventative care in a more timely matter."

The company is also highlighting its newest software upgrade including the company's recently introduced Insight Analytics tool, which provides comprehensive end-to-end reporting and deep mining analytic capabilities within the Ikonopedia solution. These analytics help identify the types of cancer, breast tissue density, compliance and other high risk indicators by age group to help assist in managing patient populations.

