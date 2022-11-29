An Astounding 200 SCREENPLAY Wins for Kevin Schewe's 'BAD LOVE TIGERS'

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Tigers has won an astounding 200 international screenplay awards. The awards from film festivals worldwide have included Best Feature Screenplay, Best Script, Best Original Story and Best Concept among others.

"The Bad Love Gang and I are over-the-moon honored and thrilled with this global recognition. To help Hollywood along, we have assembled top talent to package a 'look book' and a full-fledged budget for the movie. It has a wish list of actors and a comprehensive multimillion dollar budget down to the most minute details, including comparable film financial performances," said Schewe.

The Bad Love Tigers screenplay is on a whirlwind sweep across the globe, finding acclaim at film festivals spanning from New York and Los Angeles to Hong Kong and dozens of locations in between including these: Cannes World Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, The Los Angeles Movie Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, The London Classic Film Festival and The Barcelona International Film Festival to name a few.

Schewe's Bad Love Tigers is a feel good, action-adventure, sci-fi blend of Raiders of the Lost Ark meets Stand by Me or Back to the Future meets Goonies. The screenplay has strong youth appeal and great potential to attract an audience of all ages back to the big screen. This incredible display of worldwide interest has proven that Bad Love Tigers is already a global phenomenon, crossing cultures and borders and demonstrating its potential to be that feel-great-again, big-screen, tent-pole blockbuster.

Bad Love Tigers, book two of twelve planned, is about a dynamic group of young adventurers, known as the Bad Love Gang, who use a time-travel machine called the White Hole Project to travel back to the World War II era, meet with President Roosevelt and embark on a perilous secret mission to protect an alien spaceship and defeat the Japanese in combat. Keeping America's most important and deepest national secret safe at Area-51 hinges on the success of their quest.

About: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for more than 34 years. Visit Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and KevinSchewe.com and watch the book trailer here. Bad Love Tigers is available on Amazon.

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or 734-667-2090.

