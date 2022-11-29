Cellibre to Present at Cowen's 5th Annual Cannabis Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellibre Inc., a leading manufacturing technology company, today announced that the team will participate in Cowen's 5th Annual Cannabis Conference.

Cellibre logo (PRNewsfoto/Cellibre) (PRNewswire)

December 8th from 1:20 PM – 2:05 PM ET

Cowen's 5th Annual Cannabis Conference is a virtual event taking place December 6 - 8, 2022. The conference incorporates innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the cannabis industry.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management division builds on Cowen's core insights by developing differentiated, actively managed investment strategies that seek to meet the dynamic needs of our clients. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

About Cellibre

Cellibre is a manufacturing technology company that employs an organism-agnostic approach to turn cells into specialized, sustainable factories for the manufacture of globally significant products at scale. Cellibre's world-class scientific team has led programs from napkin to commercial, pioneering revolutionary breakthroughs in energy, ingredients, medicines and more. The Company's initial strategic focus will be deploying our expertise to enable the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, alleviating the need for agriculture entirely and revolutionizing the way cannabinoid ingredients are sourced, produced and consumed.

Cellibre was founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information visit www.cellibre.com , or reach us by emailing contact@cellibre.com

Follow Cellibre on social media: LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cellibre, Inc.