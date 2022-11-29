Matillion Accelerates Productivity for Data Teams with Key Ecosystem Integrations

Native cloud platform connectors and system integrator alignment help data teams deliver business-ready data faster

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leader in data productivity, today announced technical and cloud ecosystem partnerships to accelerate the value of data within enterprises.

Varying skill levels, competing protocols, and a mix of processes and platforms keep modern data teams from delivering what the business needs. Seventy-five percent of data teams believe that outdated migration and maintenance processes are costing their organizations time, productivity, and money — at an annual price tag of up to $43.5 million.

The Data Productivity Cloud is a data integration platform that allows teams of all skill levels to deliver business-ready data through cloud-native ELT (data extract, load, and transform).

"Enterprises on a cloud data modernization journey need to prioritize a data stack that works in harmony with other platforms to achieve rapid time to value and trusted insights. The Data Productivity Cloud is a stack-ready platform that integrates with the platforms we need to deliver business-ready data to improve customer experience," said Harveer Singh, chief data architect and head of data at Western Union. "We use Matillion to load, transform, synchronize and orchestrate our data to produce a single source of truth in our data warehouse and connect to various business intelligence tools."

Data teams improve efficiency using Matillion Data Productivity Cloud and these integrated accelerators:

Healthcare Data Integration in Snowflake : FHIR Data Loader powered by Matillion and Hakkōda is a low-code solution that makes it easier for healthcare data teams to load FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) data in Snowflake, then transform the data into a fully structured format for more accessible analytics. : FHIR Data Loader powered by Matillion and Hakkōda is a low-code solution that makes it easier for healthcare data teams to load(Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) data in Snowflake, then transform the data into a fully structured format for more accessible analytics.

AWS Redshift Serverless Scale : allows customers to easily run and scale analytics without provisioning and managing data warehouse clusters. Matillion users can choose Redshift Serverless agent from the drop-down menu inside Matillion ETL to scale data analytics. : allows customers to easily run and scale analytics without provisioning and managing data warehouse clusters.agent from the drop-down menu inside Matillion ETL to scale data analytics.

AllCloud's Matillion One Click solution : accelerates customers' journey to the cloud for data analytics by automating the setup and maintenance of data pipelines, monitoring costs and performance, and managing upgrades and disaster recovery, reducing deployment time by 75%. : accelerates customers' journey to the cloud for data analytics by automating the setup and maintenance of data pipelines, monitoring costs and performance, and managing upgrades and disaster recovery, reducing deployment time by 75%.

Collibra integration for end-to-end data lineage: as Collibra's Rising Star Partner of the Year 2022, Matillion integrates with Collibra to create unified data lineage that maps inbound and outbound data flows and stitches data objects to existing assets in the Collibra data catalog. : as Collibra's Rising Star Partner of the Year 2022,to create unified data lineage that maps inbound and outbound data flows and stitches data objects to existing assets in the Collibra data catalog.

"Working with FHIR data has become necessary for healthcare data teams. This dynamic and private data needs to be integrated for analytics but proves difficult to manage for legacy or point solution data platforms," said Patrick Buell, VP of consulting and co-founder at Hakkōda. "With Matillion's Data Productivity Cloud and Hakkōda's FHIR Starter accelerator, healthcare data professionals can load and transform FHIR data into Snowflake for faster time to insights. Solutions which used to require very senior expertise are now as easy as drag and drop."

"The Data Productivity Cloud enables teams to get the most out of their data infrastructure, using native integrations and low maintenance connectors to help enterprises use more of their data and put it to work," said Josh Lewis, VP of global channels and alliances at Matillion. "We are proud to partner with leading cloud technology providers and system integrators that put the customer at the center of their innovations and support data teams to deliver insights quickly."

About Matillion

Matillion is The Data Productivity Cloud



Matillion helps teams get data business-ready, faster — accelerating time-to-value and increasing the impact data can have.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , DocuSign , Pacific Life , Slack , and TUI trust Matillion to load, transform, sync, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI.

Native integration with popular cloud data platforms lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.

