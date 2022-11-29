TMB Expands Distribution of its Newly Launched FAST Channel At Home with Family Handyman to FuboTV, LG Channel, and The Roku Channel

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the leading community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 200 million consumers, today announced the strategic expansion of its recently launched free ad-supported streaming FAST channel, "At Home with Family Handyman." The channel launched on XUMO, Plex, and Sling TV earlier this year, and is now streaming on FuboTV, LG Channel and The Roku Channel.

"As the cord-cutting trend continues, we are committed to meeting our highly-engaged audiences at every digital touchpoint where they consume the most content," said Bonnie Kintzer, CEO at TMB. "Strategic partnerships with major streaming platforms like FuboTV, LG Channel and The Roku Channel highlight our proven ability to bring best-in-class CTV innovation and quality advertising solutions to our audiences and advertising partners.

Marking a pivotal point in TMB's strategic effort to meet the growing consumer demand for quality content on free ad-supported streaming platforms and to scale their existing portfolio of streaming channels. The expansion of At Home With Family Handyman also builds on the 70-year-old brand's digital evolution.The multiplatform media brand currently boasts 9.2M unique monthly web visitors, 3.2M social followers, and a loyal 7.7M print audience.

Since its September launch, At Home with Family Handyman has more than doubled its viewership each month and continues to add new and exciting programming to its lineup. The network launched with DIY series like Leave it to Bryan starring Bryan Baemular (HGTV's Renovation Island) and Open House Overhaul starring Samantha Pynn (HGTV Canada), and has added two original series -- Saturday Morning Projects, a show for the weekend warriors that features DIY projects that can all be completed on a Saturday morning, and The Before & After Show which provides the instant gratification viewers love showcasing transformative renovations. Coming soon to the channel is Pet Palaces with Luke Barr, Destinations Renovation, and Mr. Build It.

About Family Handyman

Family Handyman is a multi-platform media brand that attracts 9.2M unique monthly web visitors, 3.2M social followers, and a loyal 7.7M print audience. DIYers have trusted Family Handyman for over 70 years as a go to source for inspiration and how-to instructions for improving homes, yards and vehicles. The latest expansion to CTV provides one more touch point to inspire. At Home With Family Handyman is streaming on Fubo TV, LG Channel, Plex, The Roku Channel, SlingTV, and XUMO. Family Handyman is a TMB brand.

About TMB

TMB (formerly Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. In the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

View original content:

SOURCE TMB