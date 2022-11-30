SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Aircastle Announces $450 million Secured Aircraft Financing Facility

Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it entered into a new $450 million secured aircraft financing facility. BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, and MUFG Bank, Ltd., acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Co-Syndication Agents, BNP acted Structuring Agent and Global Coordinator for the facility.

The facility expires in November 2029 and provides working capital for general corporate purposes, including aircraft acquisition.

Michael Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Following our recent successes in sourcing unsecured debt, this secured financing helps diversify Aircastle's funding sources as we continue the investment momentum from our second quarter in a profitable and disciplined manner. Our strong access to capital markets is a strategic strength along with our investment grade rating and unique ownership structure."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of August 31, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 252 aircraft leased to 74 customers located in 45 countries.

Contacts:       

Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-203 550-8899
jconnelly@aircastle.com

(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircastle-announces-450-million-secured-aircraft-financing-facility-301689854.html

SOURCE Aircastle Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.