Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group Welcomes New Associate Attorney

Growing law practice in Rolling Meadows, Illinois announces the addition of new attorney to the legal team

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is increasing demand for high-quality family law services in the greater Chicagoland area. Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Masini to the role of associate attorney within the practice. "Monica has been a trusted member of our law practice team since 2018 when she was an intern and following that as a law clerk while she was a law student. We're thrilled to announce she is now a full-fledged attorney on our team", says Miriam Cooper, founder, and partner.

A Palatine native, Monica graduated from Carthage College and went on to Law School at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She graduated this past spring, sat for and passed the Illinois Bar Exam, and will now be taking on a full-time family law caseload at Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC. "It's terrific that Monica already knows the array of family law cases we undertake having worked here the past four years. She's ready to take on even more as a licensed attorney and she brings a fresh perspective to our clients which is invaluable", says Helena L. Trachtenberg, partner.

From her perspective launching her official career as an attorney with Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC is an easy choice. "Having interned and worked at this practice I know how caring this organization is with respect to clients and I'm eager to work with families to resolve their family law cases as amicably and peacefully as possible", says Masini.

Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC offers a full array of family law services including litigated, mediated, and collaborative divorce strategies, pre-and post-nuptial contracts, post-divorce decree modifications, real estate transaction legal services, and more. All the attorneys, including Monica Masini, are dedicated to offering personalized legal guidance and approaches designed to meet the specific needs of each client. As a local law practice, it is an honor to be a member of the business community caring for consumers year-round. The practice maintains a headquarters office in Rolling Meadows and additional offices in Chicago's Loop and Lincolnshire, Illinois.

For more information about the practice visit: Mcooperlaw.com

