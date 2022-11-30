Local Frutta Bowls Raises $850 For No Kid Hungry to Help Provide Healthy Meals to Children

Better-for-You Restaurant in Freehold, NJ, Raises Highest Amount of Funds Across Frutta Bowls Chain

FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new estimates, 1 in 8 kids in America could face hunger this year. To help eradicate childhood hunger, Frutta Bowls partnered with No Kid Hungry to support the communities they serve across the nation. With the help of her guests, local entrepreneur Brooke Gagliano raised $850 at her restaurant location, which is the highest percentage of donations to their gross sales during the promotion across out of all Frutta Bowl locations in the country. The $850 raised can help provide 8,500 healthy meals for kids*.

"Giving back to our community has always been important to me, and I was so excited to participate in fundraising for No Kid Hungry this year," said Brooke Gagliano, owner of Frutta Bowls Freehold. "Without the help of my team and our guests we would not have been able to succeed in our fundraising efforts. It was amazing to see the community come together, and I am proud that the money we raised will go towards helping provide meals to kids in need."

Frutta Bowls fundraising began nationally on September 7 and ran through November 1 at all their restaurant locations across the country and offered guests various ways to support their No Kid Hungry fundraising efforts. As the first-place winner of the Donation Competition, Frutta Bowls Freehold will receive matching donations up to $2,500 from WOWorks, the parent company of Frutta Bowls. The restaurant will also receive a visit from WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy and $500 to share among their staff.

"WOWorks is excited to have had the opportunity to partner with No Kid Hungry again this year, and remain committed to help end childhood hunger in America," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Frutta Bowls is proud to provide guests with a variety of fresh and nutritious ingredients on our menu to customize and enjoy. We have the honor again this year to raise money and awareness for the incredible work No Kid Hungry is doing to fight childhood hunger in our communities. I am proud of the hard work the Frutta Bowls team in Freehold has contributed to our fundraising efforts and we are grateful for the participation of our guests.

*$1 can help provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

ABOUT FRUTTA BOWLS

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey to 39 locations across 16 states. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls and smoothies, as well as toasts and protein bites. Frutta Bowls is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh The Simple Greek and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com.

About WOWorks:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

