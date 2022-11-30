Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Mr. Sarandos is scheduled to present at 11:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Netflix, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Netflix, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at https://ir.netflix.net .

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services with 223 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching, as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Netflix, Inc.