Petco and Stella & Chewy's Partner to Bring Nutritious Dog and Cat Food to More Pets

Broad selection of Stella & Chewy's will be available at Petco pet care centers, petco.com and on the Petco app in January 2023

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced a partnership with Stella & Chewy's that will bring the brand's raw and natural food products to Petco pet care centers, petco.com and the Petco app in January 2023. An advocate of healthy pet food since its founding in 2003, Stella & Chewy's is the category leader in the raw pet food space, and this expansion helps ensure that more pet parents will have access to the benefits of raw food as part of Petco's curated assortment of high-quality nutrition without artificial ingredients.*

"As a leader in the pet nutrition space and the first and only retailer to offer Stella & Chewy's both online and in brick-and-mortar locations in all 50 states, Petco is unequivocally committed to making high-quality nutrition available to even more pets across the country," said Amy College, Chief Merchandising Officer at Petco. "Petco's Whole Health philosophy and focus on 360-degree health and wellness solutions for pets closely aligns with Stella & Chewy's mission and emphasis on healthy, safe and palatable nutrition, all in support of pets' overall happiness and wellbeing."

Stella & Chewy's offers high-quality, raw and natural pet food made from premium, responsibly sourced ingredients. Its freeze-dried raw food offers complete and balanced raw meals enhanced with probiotics and antioxidants. The brand's dry kibble, coated in freeze-dried raw, is available in grain-free and with-grain recipes. For picky eaters, pet parents can also boost their pet's bowl with nutrient-packed meal toppers.

"Today's announcement is another step in a mission started almost 20 years ago – to make raw and natural diets more accessible to pet parents across the country," said Marc Hill, CEO at Stella & Chewy's. "But that mission isn't possible without the ongoing partnership of our valued neighborhood pet stores – partnerships we will continue to invest in and support long term."

Stella & Chewy's will continue to offer an exclusive line to its trusted neighborhood pet store partners, including Stella & Chewy's Raw Coated Baked Kibble, Raw Blend Baked Kibble and Frozen Raw products.

Since May of 2019, Petco has taken a stand against selling food and treats containing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives* for dogs and cats. Healthy nutrition is critical to pets' physical health, a pillar of Petco's Whole Health philosophy, as well as a key component to their overall health and wellness. Petco continues to be a leader in the nutrition category with new, innovative offerings that support pets' wellbeing.

Petco offers a variety of convenient ways to shop, including in-store; online; buy online, pick up in-store; same-day delivery; and repeat delivery. For more information about Petco's full suite of high-quality food and treats, visit petco.com.

*See how Petco defines artificial ingredients at petco.com/nutritionstandards.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app . In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinner patties and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

