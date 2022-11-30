Unimed Government Services Awarded Multi-Year Department of Defense Contract Valued up to $48M

Certified woman-owned business to provide medical and dental equipment and accessories to Department of Defense and other federal organizations

CONCORD, Mass. and LAKEVILLE, Minn. and MT. PLEASANT, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimed Government Services (UGS), a leading provider of supply chain solutions for government, schools, public health organizations, and the private sector, announced today that it has received a five-year Department of Defense (DOD) contract to provide medical and dental equipment and accessories in support of the DOD's mission to protect the security of the United States.

UGS is a distributor of the world’s leading equipment and technologies in dental, medical and infection control, serving government, municipalities, schools, public health organizations and the private sector with the highest-quality products and equipment to care for their members (PRNewswire)

The contract is a $48,000,000 maximum, fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreement for medical and dental equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. The location of performance is Minnesota with a contract completion date of November 15, 2027.

"Unimed Government Services has been supplying the federal government with the leading dental and medical equipment, product expertise, and customized solutions for over a decade," said Judith Manchester, chief executive officer for UGS. "We strive to apply our high standards of service excellence coupled with the leading manufacturers' technologies to support the Tri-Service dental and medical clinics throughout the U.S. and the world, as well as our Veterans Administration Medical Centers and Indian Health Facilities. We are proud to provide the best equipment and solutions available to support our servicemen, women and our veterans."

The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, contract SPE2DH-22-D-0002. For more information about the award, please visit the Department of Defense website .

About UGS

Unimed Government Services has helped more than 20,000 clinics deliver healthcare excellence since its creation in 2010. As a distributor of the world's leading equipment and technologies in dental, medical and infection control, UGS supplies government, municipalities, schools, public health organizations and the private sector with the highest-quality products and equipment to care for their members. UGS represents leading manufacturers, providing dental and medical equipment, from imaging equipment and software to dental core products, clinic cabinetry and laboratory case work, as well as surface disinfection technologies for infection control. With deep expertise in clinic and laboratory design, UGS also creates custom, end-to-end solutions. UGS belongs to and sponsors several professional societies dedicated to safe, quality care delivery, including the American Dental Association (ADA) where UGS members serve on the Board of Dental Standards, the Organization for Safety, Asepsis and Prevention (OSAP) where UGS is a Super Sponsor, the American Dental Educators Association (ADEA), the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), and Woman in Defense (WID). Based in Concord, Mass., Lakeville, MN., and Mt. Pleasant, TX, UGS is a certified woman-owned small business (WOSB) and member of the Woman Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Media Contact:

Samantha Choinski

sjchoinski@gmail.com

860-301-5058

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UGS Medical