Gaming Innovation Group signs new deal with Starcasino in Spain

ST JULIANS, Malta, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) continues to strengthen its presence in the Spanish iGaming market following the signing of an agreement with Starcasino Group for its leading platform and sportsbook.

This new alliance, the 14th now in operation for GiG technology in Spain, will allow Starcasino to enter the large and highly competitive Spanish market. Having secured both sports and casino licenses in the jurisdiction, Starcasino will take advantage of GiG's unique experience and presence in the country. Indeed, the online Spanish market generates more than €800 million of GGR on a yearly basis, with casino and sports representing 90% of that figure.

Starcasino is one of the largest regulated online and landbased casino groups in Belgium, and carries with it a strong reputation at driving personalised experiences for casino players.

The agreement which has been signed for an initial period of 3 years will look to harness the capabilities of both GiG's sportsbook and player account manager (PAM), which are focused on delivering excellent localised and personal casino journeys and strong sports margins in competitive and regulated markets.

Hervé Schlosser, Managing Director of Sportnco Gaming at GiG, said "I am really pleased to have signed this partnership with Starcasino, to power their entry into the appealing Spanish market. I am convinced that our combined sportsbook, platform technology and regulatory experience is well suited to help established operators like Starcasino power into new regulated markets."

Alejandro Casanova, Country Manager for Starcasino Spain said: "We feel very pleased to have reached an agreement with the GIG Group. After many years of work and success in Belgium we have initiated our expansion to other markets, in Spain we have selected GIG Group's technologies to successfully face the challenges of this market."

For more information:

Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers'. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.

About Starcasino

Starcasino is a privately held group operator of physical and online casinos with licenses to operate in Belgium and Spain. It has offices in Belgium near Liege and Brussels and will set up a new office in Spain to serve the market. Founded in 1997, the Starcasino group has successfully adapted to a changing market in Belgium, evolving from purely physical casinos to become a key operator in online gaming in Belgium. Its expansion now includes the Netherlands and Spain, among other regulated markets.

View original content:

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group