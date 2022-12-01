Givex Canada Corporation Announces Partnership with Enactus Canada

The global fintech company will serve as a Gold Sponsor of the national charity's community of entrepreneurial leaders who see business as a way to address social issues

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Canada Corporation ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) announced today its partnership with Enactus Canada, a national charity and the country's largest post-secondary experiential learning platform, to help shape entrepreneurial leaders who are passionate about advancing the economic, social and environmental health of Canada.

"Having had the privilege of judging both International and Canadian Enactus competitions it became very clear to me that Canada has a new generation of brilliant and motivated young leaders in our universities," said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "I believe it is important to give these young leaders a platform to test their ideas and learn what it takes to not only have an idea or a dream but how to do the work needed to make it a reality. Enactus Canada is doing this for Canadians, and as part of a global organization, it is helping young leaders in many countries gain this same experience. Givex is proud to support Enactus Canada as a Gold Sponsor."

Givex joins other leading Canadian companies in supporting Enactus Canada's mission of shaping generations of entrepreneurial leaders who see business as a way to address social issues.

"We are thrilled for Givex to join the Enactus Canada community," said Allyson Hewitt, Enactus Canada President and CEO. "Not only are they a leading global fintech company, but their focus on diversity and inclusion is paramount in all that they do as an organization."

