Palladium Heritage Invests in Southwest Strategies, One of the Premier Public Outreach and Communications Firms in California

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners (along with its affiliates, "Palladium Heritage"), announced today that it has partnered with Southwest Strategies and its CEO and co-founder Chris Wahl to support the company's growth. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Southwest Strategies is one of California's most respected and successful public outreach and communications firms. For more than two decades, the company has helped its clients achieve success through the development and implementation of innovative outreach strategies and programs designed to educate the public. Since its formation in 2000, Southwest Strategies has helped secure and build more than $20 billion in infrastructure projects in California.

"Southwest Strategies is an exciting investment for the Palladium Heritage team," said Palladium Heritage Partner Kate Lehman. "The leadership team has a track record of success working on energy, transportation, water and land use projects."

"We believe this investment positions Southwest Strategies for further growth, particularly in light of infrastructure investments in the United States projected for the coming years," added David MacDonald, a Principal at Palladium Heritage.

Headquartered in San Diego, Southwest Strategies works throughout California and has satellite locations in the Central Valley and the Bay Area. The firm's clients include investor-owned utilities, transportation agencies, real estate development companies, water agencies, international banks and professional sports organizations. In recent years, the company has honed its expertise helping utility companies prepare for major disasters such as wildfires.

"Partnering with Palladium Heritage provides an outstanding opportunity for Southwest Strategies to broaden its offerings to existing clients, while expanding into new markets," said Southwest Strategies CEO Chris Wahl. "Palladium's standing as a Certified B Corporation is also attractive to our team as it aligns with our core values of hard work, diversity and being socially responsible."

Southwest Strategies is a full-service public affairs, public outreach and strategic communications firm headquartered in San Diego with satellite locations in the Central Valley and the Bay Area. At approximately 50 employees, Southwest Strategies is one of the top communications firms in the State of California. The firm provides comprehensive communications strategy and outreach support to the public sector and private companies across a broad range of industries, including energy, transportation, water, retail, housing, professional sports, and real estate development. For more information, please visit www.swspr.com.

Contact: Chris Wahl, CEO, Southwest Strategies

cwahl@swspr.com

Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Palladium") is the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm in the industry with approximately $3 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Palladium is a Certified B Corporation™ ("B Corp"), which signifies that it has been designated as meeting high standards of social and environmental impact by B Lab. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight.

Palladium Heritage is the recently formed unit within Palladium that concentrates on strategic investments in the lower end of the middle market, principally business-to-business and industrial companies. Southwest Strategies is the first investment by Palladium Heritage.

For more information, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

Kate Lehman, Partner, Palladium Heritage

KLehman@palladiumequity.com

Todd Fogarty or Jeffrey Taufield of Kekst CNC

todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com or jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com

