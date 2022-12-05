SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS TO PROVIDE EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS

The 2022 Southwest Airlines Scholarship Program awarded 15 scholarships for a total commitment of $260,000 over four years

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced recipients for the Herbert D. Kelleher and Rollin W. King Scholarship and the Southwest Airlines Scholarship. The scholarships champion the educational pursuits of students across the country, encouraging students to soar by providing educational access through these opportunities. Through these scholarships, Southwest has committed to awarding $260,000 over four years to the following 15 recipients and, as a fun surprise, each student also received four roundtrip tickets on Southwest to help them stay connected to their families throughout the year.

The Herbert D. Kelleher and Rollin W. King Scholarship is an internal scholarship introduced 40 years ago to honor Southwest Airlines' founders and its namesakes by providing financial assistance to Employees' dependents pursuing higher education. Erin G. , University of Utah Madison W. , Pennsylvania State University TaShia H. , Xavier University of Louisiana Vanessa N. , Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

The Southwest Airlines Scholarship is a community-centric scholarship that was introduced in 2021 and underscores the Company's commitment to building a diverse talent pipeline and highlights the importance creating equitable opportunities that will impact future generations. Aiden C. , College of Charleston Asher J. , Stephen F. Austin State University Bailey P. , North Carolina State University Bryan D., Texas Southern University Emily Kate F ., Texas A&M University Isai V., California Polytechnic State University Jonathan R., SUNY Schenectady County Community College Lei H., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Precious A., University of Nebraska at Omaha Raef M., UC Berkeley William Y., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Daytona Beach



"We have seen the positive impact providing educational opportunities can have on both individuals and communities, and we are proud to support 15 students with scholarships this year," said Laurie Barnett, Vice President of Communications & Outreach at Southwest Airlines. "We are excited to celebrate the 2022 recipients and welcome new applicants for the upcoming year as we continue to grow our scholarship programs for even greater impact."

Applications for the 2023-2024 Herbert D. Kelleher and Rollin W. King Scholarship and Southwest Airlines Scholarship are now open through February 28, 2023.

Funds awarded for both of these scholarships come from the Southwest Airlines Foundation, a corporate-advised fund at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Through the Southwest Airlines Foundation, the Company strives to affect meaningful change by investing in transformational programs and initiatives that promote equity, prosperity, and sustainability. For more about our community outreach efforts, visit southwest.com/communityoutreach.

