Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Investigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENVX).

The investigation concerns whether Enovix violated federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2022, Enovix announced its 2022 third-quarter financial results, which were significantly below analyst expectations. Among other items, Enovix reported a net loss of $23.2 million, or $.15 per share, and stated that "[t]he majority of batteries shipped during the quarter were samples that did not generate revenue." On this news, Enovix's stock price fell $7.46 per share, or 41.47%, to close at $10.53 per share on November 2, 2022.

