Campspot Names New CTO to Lead Next Stage of Software Growth

Former Hilton Executive Megan Winfield Joins Campspot as Chief Technology Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campspot, the leading outdoor marketplace and reservation software provider, has appointed Megan Winfield as its new Chief Technology Officer. She succeeds Al Scott, Campspot's founding CTO, who is departing to pursue his planned return to hands-on software development.

Campspot

Michael Scheinman, CEO at Campspot, said that while the role had previously focused on the early growth stages of the company, the emphasis moving forward will be on developing a robust technology platform and unlocking faster delivery of the products and features most requested by Campspot's customers, both campers and campgrounds alike.

"We knew Megan would be the ideal fit to build on the foundation Al helped lay," said Scheinman. "As a seasoned tech executive who's built property management systems and consumer products in the travel industry, and an outdoor enthusiast, she brings a wealth of critical experience to our growing team. I'm excited to welcome Megan to the Campspot family, as well as congratulate Al on his many contributions and new adventure."

Throughout the course of her career, Winfield has worked on and managed reservations systems, on-property management systems, websites, and mobile apps across a variety of travel companies including National Car Rental, Enterprise Car Rental, and most recently, Hilton Worldwide where she was Senior Director of Software Engineering. She steps into her new role in a time of tremendous growth for the company. In addition to surpassing the $1B mark in gross bookings this year, Campspot's tech and engineering teams released a slew of new and highly-requested features such as: an online booking API, a robust reporting and analytics tool, new online cancellation, easy date edit and camper add-on options, as well as integrations with Booking.com and other platforms.

"The momentum in the camping industry in recent years has highlighted the opportunity for technology to solve growth challenges for both campgrounds and campers looking for their next stay," said Winfield. "I am honored to join the Campspot team and its incredible culture, and am excited to further evolve the Campspot software platform to provide industry-leading software for campground operations and a marketplace that gives campers access to unparalleled inventory."

Winfield, who is based out of Lexington, Kentucky, will join Campspot's executive team and report to Campspot CEO Michael Scheinman.

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 180,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot's real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools to provide the best possible user experience. Campspot provides an intuitive, easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless.

