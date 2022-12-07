NYIS Reaches 400,000 Users and Social Media Followers

Pioneering Company Quickly Becoming Platform of Choice for Professional Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NYIS Inc. announced that the company has reached 400,000 users and social media followers, a significant milestone in the company's history.

"Since our inception, NYIS Inc. has strived to make professional services simple and become the preferred platform for clients, no matter their business needs," NYIS CEO Nathan Tian said. "I am excited to announce this milestone and look forward to continuing to grow our reach across the globe," he continued.

Founded in 2013, NYIS Inc. applies the "platform and self-operated" Amazon Business Model in the professional service industry, including the areas of law, insurance, realty, technology, e-commerce, and hospitality. Specifically, the platform matches professional services for each client's specific need. Moving forward, the company welcomes other service providers seeking to partner with NYIS Inc. to serve the community.

Thus far, the services included on the NYIS Inc. platform include: NYIS Law, which is an independent law firm providing legal service to international students and American companies; NYIS Insurance, which partners with UnitedHealthcare to provide cost-effective, comprehensive insurance to international students and was recently acquired by Student Medicover; NYIS Technology, which is developing an AI Robot Lawyer and case management system to innovate the legal industry; NYIS Realty, which was founded in response to the large number of international students and existing clients needing assistance with housing and business real estate. NYIS Platform has become the tool of preference when selecting services in the Chinese community.

"Our diverse client base shows how our unique platform can serve a variety of business needs," Tian said. "This diversity is a primary reason why we have reached 400,000 users so quickly, and why we will continue this trajectory into the future," he concluded.

NYIS Inc. is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan New York City and has offices in Queens, California, and Taipei.

View original content:

SOURCE NYIS Inc.