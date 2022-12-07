Saudi Arabia's Al-Khaldi Holding Co. Harmonizes Global Operations with Infor

Transportation and logistics leader deploys Infor enterprise solution suite to boost stability and performance to support Saudi Arabia's economic growth and diversification

AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Al-Khaldi Holding Co. has gone live with Infor industry-specific cloud solutions, including multitenant Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), as its digital backbone to automate, gain visibility, and boost efficiency and agility to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and internationally.

Al-Khaldi Holding Co. made the announcement at a special ceremony at its headquarters in Al Khobar, attended by the CEO Megren Al-Khaldi and his top management, board members and the team that implemented the solutions. They were joined by Infor executives Kerry Koutsikos, VP and general manager for Middle East & Africa, and Salem Machaka, VP of global professional services.

Founded in 1972, Al-Khaldi Holding Co. is a transportation and logistics enterprise with headquarters in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The business started as a logistics entity and has grown to become one of the largest companies in the kingdom. Today, Al-Khaldi is well regarded in the region for its up-to-date facilities, trucks and technology, as well as its overall reliability and expediency, meeting the needs of oil & gas and petrochemical companies like Aramco and SABIC.

Saudi Arabia's freight and logistics market is expected to reach a value of US $32.12 billion by 2026, up from US $20.47 billion in 2020, according to research from Mordor Intelligence. With this in mind, Al-Khaldi is keen to tap the growth opportunity and help support the aims of Saudi Vision 2030 to transform the country into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub.

Al-Khaldi chose Infor's industry-specific cloud solution, along with Infor Birst, to automate its shared services across its business units and to enhance various aspects of its operations, including transportation and fleet management, contracting, third-party logistics (3PL), warehouse management, building materials and trading.

Al-Khaldi is using the solution to standardize all operations across its multiple businesses, implement best practices for better control of processes, and achieve operational efficiency, all while meeting its customers' quality requirements.

The solution is also helping Al-Khaldi optimize vehicle availability, measure drivers' performance, and deliver incentives.

"By adopting industry-specific cloud solutions with Infor, we have improved our asset management processes and decision-making, and gained greater visibility of our assets, giving us the agility and resources to expand our operations whilst simultaneously improving customer satisfaction," said Megren Al-Khaldi, CEO of Al-Khaldi Holding Co.

In addition to CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, the Infor OS cloud operating platform is helping to integrate Al-Khaldi's systems, giving a unified user experience and organization-wide real-time insights, providing the information required to drive Al-Khaldi's business.

"These improvements will undoubtedly yield countless future benefits to Al-Khaldi and its customers as it centralizes and takes control of its business units. We look forward to continuing to support Al-Khaldi on its digital transformation journey," said Kerry Koutsikos, Infor VP and general manager for the Middle East & Africa.

Al-Khaldi is benefiting from the robust functionality of Infor ION purpose-built middleware within Infor OS. The Infor solution captures shipping requests using an optical character recognition (OCR) application integrated with Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise through Infor ION. This automatically creates shipping requests, waybills and delivery documents.

Al-Khaldi is also seeing significant time savings by using Infor Document Capture for automated invoice processing that utilizes OCR to auto-populate fields without the need for manual data entry. Productivity and profitability are also managed using Infor Birst analytics.

Utilizing Infor's solutions, Al-Khaldi can now provide a comprehensive enterprise solution that includes order management, optimization, transportation execution, and an alert tracking function on web-native architecture, supported by AWS' powerful cloud platform.

Al-Khaldi is a professional organization founded in 1972 by a group of industrial leaders to ensure a high level of professionalism and promote continuing service in the fields of transportation, gas stations, trading of petroleum, and cement & chemical products distribution. Visit http://www.al-khaldi.com.sa/.

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

