American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Introduces the Fracture & Trauma Registry Powered by PatientIQ

The patient outcomes platform will streamline registry participation and support shared and scalable evidence-based data

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) today announced the Fracture & Trauma Registry (FTR) will now be powered by PatientIQ. This new partnership will offer healthcare institutions a turnkey solution for FTR participation, thus reducing barriers to tracking evidence-based practices and advancing the delivery of musculoskeletal care. PatientIQ will integrate its cloud-based platform directly with FTR participants' electronic health record (EHR) to provide a seamless experience that simplifies the ability to collect and submit outcomes data. PatientIQ is a leading healthcare technology company that collects and derives actionable insights from outcomes data at scale.

(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic) (PRNewswire)

"The orthopaedic community looks to the AAOS to set the benchmarks for clinical best practices and provide the most innovative resources to unlock evidence-based insights," said Michael J. Gardner, MD, FAAOS, chair of the AAOS Fracture & Trauma Registry Steering Committee. "By leaning on PatientIQ's expertise to deploy EHR-integrated outcomes programs, we take the power of our clinical registry to a new tier. This new registry offering will improve the often-cumbersome data submission process and gives participants a new option for enrolling."

Creating Unparalleled Registry Program Access

Utilizing FHIR-based APIs and other live integration functionality, PatientIQ will extract and translate critical health information into registry-compliant specifications and submit it on behalf of participating orthopaedic surgeons. In doing so, the platform will ease the administrative and technological burden associated with submitting procedural, post operative and patient-reported outcomes. This partnership adds to PatientIQ's fast-growing adoption within orthopaedic care, having onboarded over 1,500 surgeons in the last six months alone.

"Improving patient care begins with a solid understanding of how clinical procedures translate into patient outcomes," said Matthew Gitelis, CEO, PatientIQ. "We're proud to partner with AAOS to grow the number of sites participating in the FTR and reduce the technical burdens to participating, thereby unlocking the potential for the largest data-sharing network in the world."

Hospital sites, ambulatory service centers or institutions where fracture and trauma-related incidents are treated are invited to participate in the FTR. Enrollment through PatientIQ is encouraged, but optional. To get involved with the FTR, email an AAOS Registry engagement associate at RegistryEngagement@aaos.org, call 847-292-0530, or click here. For more information about PatientIQ, visit www.patientiq.io.

About the Fracture & Trauma Registry

The Fracture & Trauma Registry is the fifth in a series of anatomical, evidence-based registries that are part of the AAOS' Registry Program, each designed to utilize data for making critical clinical and resource-related decisions to improve quality of care for patients. The FTR collects data on five of the more common fractures in the United States, including ankle fracture, distal femur fracture, distal radius fracture, hip fracture, and proximal humerus fracture. The other registries include the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), the Shoulder & Elbow Registry (SER), the Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry (MsTR) and the American Spine Registry (ASR), a collaborative effort between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the AAOS.

About the AAOS

With more than 38,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About PatientIQ

PatientIQ is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare technology partner for deriving actionable insights from patient outcomes data. The PatientIQ platform empowers hospitals, health systems, private practices, and industry partners to systemically collect and analyze patient-reported outcomes data to improve clinical and operational performance. In addition to outcomes collection and analysis, the platform facilitates collaboration, bringing together data-driven clinicians from across the country to accelerate research and push medicine forward. PatientIQ has demonstrated years of experience and an unparalleled ability to transform patient outcomes into actionable intelligence. For more, visit www.patientiq.io.

Media Contacts

For AAOS:

Deanna Killackey

847-384-4035

killackey@aaos.org

For PatientIQ:

Kendall Shadley

231-557-2906

kendall.shadley@patientiq.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons