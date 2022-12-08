Annual Scientific Sessions for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex July 2023

Pre-conference Courses and General Session Registration Announcement for the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology announces a full program of events to be held at their annual Congress on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, scheduled in 2023 for July 19-23 hosted at the Live! By Loews hotel in Arlington, TX.

"It is exciting to witness the growth of ASPC and the impact we are having on preventive cardiology around the globe."

The scientific sessions will be held Fri., July 21 through Sun., July 23. Two pre-conference courses are offered July 19 and July 20, including the in-depth Preventive Cardiology Experts Course which is returning live to the stage after only being available on demand in 2022, and the Imaging MasterClass – back for a second year by popular demand!

The ASPC Congress on CVD Prevention emphasizes inclusiveness and the care of all at risk for CVD. The 2.5-day program provides cutting-edge lectures, lively debates, and practical applications exploring the broad spectrum of preventive cardiology led by world-renowned experts in the field. The 2023 Planning Committee Chair, Dr. Michael Shapiro, shares that "We are excited to offer a longer and more comprehensive conference this year. Additionally, we will be welcoming several international speakers and attendees from around the world. It is exciting to witness the growth of ASPC and the larger impact we are having on preventive cardiology around the globe."

The expanded 2023 program includes sessions that provide the latest evidence on the full range of issues that preventive cardiologists and CVD prevention specialists deal with daily. Sessions include "Contemporary and Future Approaches to Hypertension", "Understanding Obesity as a Chronic Condition", "The Importance of Physical Activity in CVD Prevention", "Lipoprotein(a)", debates on contemporary challenges in preventive cardiology, "Novel Approaches to Opportunistic Screening", "Global Perspective on Preventive Cardiology", amongst many others.

The ASPC Preventive Cardiology Experts Course – offered July 19-20 – provides an in-depth review and the latest practical applications to provide the knowledge necessary to successfully perform cardiovascular risk assessment and implement preventive therapies into practice. During this 2-day course, expert faculty deliver a wide range of lectures covering topics in primary and secondary prevention including cardiovascular risk factors, therapeutic management, lifestyle changes, and more.

The ASPC Imaging MasterClass – offered on July 20 – is designed to give both cardiologists and non-cardiologists alike a unique opportunity for a comprehensive discussion and updates on imaging techniques essential for clinicians engaged in preventive cardiology. This masterclass is highly engaging and interactive, including practical clinical tips, and a debate.

Additional information and registration for all programs is available at www.aspconline.org.

The ASPC is a national organization representing a multidisciplinary group of clinicians and researchers who share an interest in and dedication to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The mission of the ASPC is to promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, advocate for the prevention of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through education of clinicians.

