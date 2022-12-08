Creatd's OG Subsidiary Announces First-Ever Generative NFT Drop

The OG Gallery's new collection will drop next week, and is available for preview beginning today

The new generative NFT drop features 1,000 one-of-a-kind images, which can be minted on OG Gallery's site for 0.02 ETH beginning on Thursday, December 15th at 12pm EST

OG Gallery will provide exclusive perks to holders of its digital assets including framed one-of-a-kind art prints, early access to future drops, and member merchandise

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of OG Gallery, today announced its largest NFT art drop to date. The new generative NFT drop features 1,000 one-of-a-kind images from the OG Gallery, which was established to create new digital and physical art out of rare archival materials from the Company's OG Collection and form an innovative avenue for NFT and fine art collectors alike. Each NFT can be minted for 0.02 ETH on the OG Gallery site starting on December 15, 2022 at 12PM EST. The collection is available for preview beginning today.

(PRNewswire)

Earlier this week, the Company announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent to sell 25% of the OG Collection to an outside party for a purchase price of approximately $2.5 million.

The generative drop evokes the experience of physically exploring the collection's treasure trove of negatives, photographs, archival papers, and artifacts. Each NFT in the 1,000-piece drop combines one of the OG Collection's rare images with added archival elements–such as stamps, acid-free folders, and paper clips–that conjure the archival process used to preserve and share the materials. These details both authenticate the media library and offer hints into their original lives, revealing how Guccione's artistic eye informed his work. The NFT works featured in the drop are algorithmically-generated, combining different traits across multiple categories, giving rise to new works as unique as the original film photographs that inspired them.

NFT Holder Perks:

As part of its offering to NFT holders, OG Gallery is implementing NFT-based memberships to grant exclusive benefits to holders of these digital assets, with upcoming perks including:

Framed print of your one-of-a-kind NFT art piece

Early participation in future drops

OG Gallery member merchandise

VIP access to the OG Gallery in Decentraland

Commented Creatd CEO and Chairman Jeremy Frommer, "Guccione was, above all else, an innovator. With OG Gallery, and today's significant NFT drop in particular, we invite you to become a collector who champions free expression, furthers creative innovation, and celebrates artistry."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.