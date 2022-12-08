Liaoyang, an Ancient City in Northeast China, Rated as "National Forest City"

LIAOYANG, China, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration announced the new list of "National Forest Cities", and Liaoyang is the only city in Northeast China among the 26 cities newly titled as "National Forest City".

Located in Liaoning Province, Liaoyang is one of the most time-honored cites in Northeast China. Liaoyang has attached great importance to ecological conservation and restoration, strengthening the protection of biodiversity, enhancing the management of forest resources, and vigorously carrying out ecological management and restoration of closed mines. The city has implemented 59 ecological management projects in total, covering an area of 210.2 hectares. Through ecological management, the damaged mountains in the mine area turn green again, and the ecological and social benefits are remarkable. Up to now, the forest coverage of this city has reached 37.04%, and the per capita park green land area has increased from 10.84 m2 to 12.27 m2, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Liaoyang Municipal Committee.

The ultimate goal of building the National Forest City is to improve people's well-being. The Liaoyang Municipal Government takes active measures to develop the characteristic forestry industry by expanding it from single forest culture and management industry to forestry industry projects integrating many fields such as economic forest, seedling, flowers, and undergrowth economy. Furthermore, the government has built a 3,935-hectare characteristic economic forest base, and reconstructed a 100-hectare land. It also has developed a 629.65-hectare undergrowth industry base, and built a 745.8-hectare timber forest base and 10 flower and seedling industry bases. Forest workers' income has increased year by year, and the total output of the forestry-related industries in this city reached RMB 1.07 billion in 2021 alone.

