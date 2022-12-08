SC Lottery
Ventana CEO to Deliver a Keynote at RISC-V Summit

Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

Ventana to Also Provide Demos and Presentations Throughout Event

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventana Micro Systems Inc. today announced its Founder, President, CEO and Chairman Balaji Baktha is providing a keynote speech at the RISC-V Summit in San Jose beginning Dec. 12.

In addition to the keynote address, Ventana will be engaging with attendees through panels, demos and presentations.

Tue., Dec. 13
10:15am — KEYNOTE: Balaji Baktha

12:05pm — FIRESIDE CHAT: RISC-V Readiness for Data Center Deployments - Balaji Baktha and Mark Himelstein, RISC-V International

1:15pm — DEMO: SmartNIC with OvS-DPDK on RISC-V - Kumar Sankaran, Ventana Micro Systems

3:55pm — PANEL: Building a Scalable RISC-V Software Ecosystem - John Hengeveld, Intel, with panelist Kumar Sankaran, Ventana Micro Systems

Wed., Dec. 14
11:05am — DEMO: Storage Acceleration with SPDK on RISC-V - Kumar Sankaran, Ventana Micro Systems

12:05pm — PRESENTATION: RISC-V Power and Performance Management - Andrew Jones & Sunil V L, Ventana Micro Systems Inc.

1:50pm — PRESENTATION: RISC-V Perf-Model: An Open Source Cycle Accurate Performance Model for Community-wide use - Knute Lingaard, SiFive & Arup Chakraborty, Ventana Microsystems

4:20pm — PRESENTATION: RISC-V Nested Virtualization - Anup Patel, Ventana Micro Systems Inc

Thu., Dec. 15
10:00am — TUTORIAL: Performance Tools - Knute Lingaard, SiFive & Arup Chakraborty, Ventana Microsystems

About Ventana Micro Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Cupertino, Ventana Micro Systems Inc. was founded in 2018 to revolutionize the processor market by offering high-performance, extensible and secure compute chiplets based on RISC-V's open architecture. Ventana is a Premier Member of RISC-V International and part of its Technical Steering Committee. To learn more about Ventana visit the Web, Twitter and LinkedIn.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

