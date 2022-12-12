Delek US and Delek Logistics Name Rosy Zuklic Vice President of Investor Relations

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek") and Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced that Rosy Zuklic has joined as Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence. In her position, Zuklic will focus on articulating Delek's investment story and managing its strategic relationships with key stakeholders among institutional investors and research analysts. She will be transitioning into the role through the end of the year and assume full engagement with stakeholders at the beginning of 2023.

Zuklic joins Delek with more than twenty-five years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Zuklic's career started in public accounting and transitioned into the energy industry, most recently with Phillips 66 as General Manager, Commercial Sales and Optimization. Throughout her career, Zuklic has had leadership positions in finance, commercial, midstream, investor relations, and marketing business functions. She is a certified public accountant and has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Texas A&M University.

Avigal Soreq, President and CEO of Delek US commented, "Rosy brings strong industry experience in various aspects of the energy business; we are excited to have her join our organization and welcome her to the Delek team. We appreciate Blake's service over the past three and a half years and we wish him well in his future endeavor. The future is bright at Delek and we look forward to engaging with stakeholders over the coming months."

Blake Fernandez, SVP of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, has decided to pursue another opportunity and will assist in the transition through year-end.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics, LP ("Delek Logistics"). Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region and giving effect to the 3 Bear acquisition, Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP, and is also a significant customer.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that risks described in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, among others, may affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur or that the Company becomes aware of after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

