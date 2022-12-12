SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

First Solar Set to Join S&P 500; Fortune Brands Innovations to Join S&P MidCap 400; MasterBrand to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent First Solar Inc. (NASD: FSLR) will replace Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) in the S&P 500, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) will replace First Solar in the S&P MidCap 400, and MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) will replace Conn's Inc. (NASD: CONN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 19.  Fortune Brands Home & Security is spinning off MasterBrand in a transaction expected to be completed December 15. Post spin-off, Fortune Brands Home & Security will have a name and symbol change to Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) and will be more representative of the midcap market space. Conn's is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec. 15, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

MasterBrand

MBC

Industrials

Dec. 19, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

First Solar

FSLR

Information Technology


S&P 500

Deletion

MasterBrand

MBC

Industrials


S&P 500

Deletion

Fortune Brands Home & Security

FBHS

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Fortune Brands Innovations

FBIN

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

First Solar

FSLR

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

MasterBrand

MBC

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Conn's

CONN

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-solar-set-to-join-sp-500-fortune-brands-innovations-to-join-sp-midcap-400-masterbrand-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301700899.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.