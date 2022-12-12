Golden Bauhinia Satellite No. 1 05/06 Successfully launched The Application of Remote Sensing data Enters Fast Lane

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HKATG; 01725. HK) announced last Friday 9 December 2022, two satellites under Golden Bauhinia No. 1 05/06 have been launched from the sea launch platform in the Yellow Sea area, China, using the Jielong — 3 (Y1) carrier rocket which marked its first sea hot launch.

Launching a carrier rocket from the sea is a groundbreaking solution, and has the advantages of efficiency, high flexibility, and excellent launch economy, with options for the launch point and drop zone. When launching a low-inclination satellite from land, the launch vehicle routes need to cross a wide range of economically developed and densely populated areas, and there is an increasing number of safety issues. By using a sea launch platform, the growing demand for satellite launching can be met.

Both of Golden Bauhinia No. 1 05 and 06 are optical remote sensing satellites equipped with an optical camera and satellite platforms that have achieved technological breakthroughs including miniaturization, high-speed data transmission, and zero-momentum control. The remote sensing data to be obtained by these satellites will be used in fields such as global agricultural surveillance, environmental protection, transportation, and smart cities.

HKATG entered a cooperation agreement with Jiangxi Normal University in October this year to establish a joint laboratory of space science and technology, which is responsible for expanding the use of satellite remote sensing in crop growth, forestry resource surveys, environmental monitoring, geological and mineral surveys, and natural disaster monitoring; in particular, dynamic monitoring of the mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands, deserts, and urban and rural ecosystems.

Last month, HKATG also signed an MOU on the cooperation with Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO), becoming the first-ever commercial aerospace company to establish a partnership with the organization, reflecting its vital role in the field of global commercial aerospace. Golden Bauhinia Satellite No. 1 (05) is jointly named by the Group and APSCO, which will help to better publicize the work of APSCO and its member states internationally, and at the same time leverage the advantages of HKATG to establish a long-term and win-win cooperative relationship with the world.

Since moving to the Advanced Manufacturing Centre (AMC) in Tseung Kwan O, HKATG has received multiple awards from authoritative organizations, including the "The Most Valuable Investment Award in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area", the "GBA Enterprise - Outstanding Award" and "New Economy Corporate" in the Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards 2022.

With the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" project, HKATG has greatly increased its popularity. Last month, the model of the Satellite Operation Control and Application Center was unveiled at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, and it was

widely reported by mainland media. The manufacturing center located in AMC adopts streamlining production which has high production efficiency. With the help of automation and other advanced technologies such as digital twins, machine vision, automatic logistics, and intelligent warehousing are centrally managed by a digital control system, and a satellite can be offline within 12 days.

The Group has so far launched 7 satellites under the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" project, all of which are in orbit and operating normally. The "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" will be composed of more than 100 multi-variety and multi-purpose satellites in sequence formation, which will help global agricultural monitoring, environmental protection, transportation, and smart city construction, and realize the refined management of full-cycle monitoring and ecological environment construction.

At present, the satellite remote sensing data collected by the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" project has been applied in many projects in different cities. With the completion of the first phase of the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" Starlink in 2023, the commercial application of the project's satellite data will become increasingly mature. It is understood that the Group will also carry out R&D and design of carbon satellites, synthetic aperture radars as well as the communication satellites to further enhance the satellite data of the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" project and demonstrate the Group's innovative strength.

