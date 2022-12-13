Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes 2022 State Tax Authors of the Year

Shirley Sicilian Receives Award for Distinguished Service in State and Local Tax

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the recipients of its 2022 author awards for outstanding practitioner contributions in state taxation, including the Franklin C. Latcham Award for Distinguished Service in State and Local Tax, which went to Shirley K. Sicilian of KPMG.

Latcham Award recipient Sicilian leads the KPMG SALT Controversy Practice as National Director of State and Local Tax Controversy. She has played an integral and influential role in multistate taxation and areas of state and local taxation while in roles at the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Multistate Tax Commission.

The State Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award went to the authors of Portfolio 1600: Unclaimed Property: Kendall Houghton, partner, Alston & Bird; Ethan D. Millar, partner, Alston & Bird; Matthew P. Hedstrom, partner, Alston & Bird; Michael M. Giovannini, partner, Alston & Bird; and John L. Coalson, senior counsel, Alston & Bird. In this Portfolio, the authors provide the most timely, practical perspectives on key legal and compliance issues that impact every company in the U.S.

"Bloomberg Tax subscribers gain great value and must-have insights from the real-world experience and expertise of authors Kendall Houghton, Ethan Millar, Matthew Hedstrom, Michael Giovanni, and John Coalson, as well as this year's Latcham Award winner Shirley Sicilian," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "We're honored to recognize the extraordinary work of these authors and celebrate Shirley's many contributions and service to the state tax profession and Bloomberg Tax."

