Boeing, United Airlines Finalize 737 MAX and 787 Order, Including Record Purchase for 100 Dreamliners

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and United Airlines [NASDAQ:UAL] today announced the carrier is investing in its future fleet with an order for 100 787 airplanes, with the option to purchase 100 more. The deal is the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing history. United is also purchasing 100 737 MAX jets, exercising 44 existing options and placing 56 new orders.

"United emerged from the pandemic as the world's leading global airline and the flag carrier of the United States," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "This order further solidifies our lead and creates new opportunities for our customers, employees and shareholders by accelerating our plan to connect more people to more places around the globe and deliver the best experience in the sky."

The airline's current orders for Boeing jets have surpassed 530, including more than 430 737 MAX airplanes.

"With this investment in its future fleet, the 737 MAX and 787 will help United accelerate its fleet modernization and global growth strategy," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The Boeing team is honored by United's trust in our family of airplanes to connect people and transport cargo around the world for decades to come."

The 787 Dreamliner provides United with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility across its extensive network of domestic and international flights. The 787 also offers an impressive 25% improvement in fuel use compared with the airplanes it replaces, depending on the configuration.

The 737 MAX family is designed to offer enhanced reliability and improved fuel efficiency in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX reduces fuel use and CO 2 emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces, depending on the configuration.

