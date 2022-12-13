Capchase Reveals Record Growth as More Software-as-a-Service Startups Seek Non-Dilutive Financing

With more than $900 million raised to date, Capchase experienced record growth in 2022, seeing demand increase almost 350% and growing European business to 30% of the company

NEW YORK, Dec.13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase , the leading provider of non-dilutive capital to SaaS companies, today revealed its 2022 growth metrics, announcing it saw a surge in customers and increased revenue by 250%. Throughout the year, Capchase was able to expand its reach by securing additional funding, forging partnerships with leading financial service companies, and expanding its European services, including launching in Germany. The company's success allowed it to deploy a record amount of non-dilutive financing to startups across the globe.

As the macroeconomic environment has become uncertain and VC funding has slowed, founders are increasingly looking to non-dilutive financing to diversify their funding, and future-proof their growth. As a result, Capchase saw underwritings increase by nearly 350% in 2022, with the majority of Capchase customers putting capital toward financing customer acquisition costs, key sales hires, and subscription expenses.

To further its product innovations and meet increased demand, Capchase announced an $80 million Series B round in March 2022 and later secured an additional $400 million in debt financing . Capchase's total funding has now grown to more than $900 million and includes investments from 01 Advisors, Bling Capital, Caffeinated Capital, QED Investors, and SciFi VC. Using the funds, the company created new services, sustained business growth, and increased its headcount by 35% via strategic hiring throughout several departments.

"Capchase used this year to really double down on SaaS startups and it's evident that it has paid off," said Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "Our customers are realizing they don't need to choose between runway and growth, allowing them and the industry as a whole to remain resilient despite the downturn."

Earlier this year, Capchase announced partnerships with AWS , Xero and Stripe , accelerating access to non-dilutive capital for even more startups. In November, Capchase announced its expansion to the German market to provide startups with its market-leading services, including its tailored financial insights service, Growth Advisors, as well as Capchase Grow and Capchase Analytics.

About Capchase

Capchase is the growth partner for ambitious software-as-a service (SaaS) and comparable recurring-revenue companies. Our mission is to help founders and CFOs grow their businesses faster through non-dilutive capital, market insights, and community support. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York City, Capchase provides financing by bringing future expected cash flows to the present day – thereby securing funding that is fast, flexible, and doesn't dilute ownership. To date, Capchase has worked with more than 3,000 businesses and partners, and made more than $1.5 billion in funding available to the SaaS industry. To learn more about Capchase visit capchase.com.

