Dataminr Strengthens Corporate Market Advisory Board With Appointments of Experienced Security Leaders

Top leaders from energy, transportation and government sectors bring deep expertise in cyber and physical security to the Dataminr Corporate Market Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr , the leading real-time information discovery platform, today announced the appointment of three senior cyber and physical security leaders to its Corporate Market Advisory Board. These top industry leaders will help guide future strategic direction and empower Dataminr's customers in critical industries with the capabilities needed to combat growing challenges at the intersection of cyber and physical security.

The advisory board, created in July, is chaired by Dave DeWalt , cybersecurity luminary and founder and managing director of NightDragon. The newly added advisors bolster Dataminr's expertise in critical industries, including energy, transportation, and government. These leading security leaders will join DeWalt and Dataminr's team to bring to market new category-defining product solutions that help enterprises most effectively navigate the convergence of cyber and physical threats.

Elizabeth Hackenson, Chief Information Officer of Schneider Electric, has over 30 years of experience leading technology operations and transformation initiatives across large-scale organizations. In her current role at Schneider Electric, a global company leading the digital transformation of energy management and automation, she is responsible for global and local digital solutions, infrastructure, securing the company's network, and the experience of 128,000+ employees. Prior to joining Schneider Electric in 2017, she held three major CIO roles with AES, Alcatel-Lucent and MCI.

Dave Komendat, Retired CSO for The Boeing Company, was responsible for Boeing's global security and fire protection policy; site security; executive protection; supply chain and aviation security; structural and aircraft fire protection; strategic intelligence; international security; disaster preparedness; and security background investigations. During his 36 year career, he was also the lead Boeing interface for both national and international security policy engagement with numerous government and industry advisory groups. Komendat formerly represented Boeing as president of the International Security Management Association, chair for the Critical Manufacturing Sector within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and private sector co-chair for the Domestic Security Alliance Council.

Tim Roemer, Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security and Chief Information Security Officer for the State of Arizona, leads the state's cybersecurity strategy and defends the state against evolving cyber attacks. He also advises Arizona's governor on a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, border security and counterterrorism. Prior to working for the state of Arizona, Roemer served in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for ten years. The final two years of his CIA career were spent assigned to the White House Situation Room, where he provided critical national security updates to the U.S. president, vice president, and National Security Council, and briefed senior policymakers on a wide range of national, security-related issues.

"It is exciting to see our corporate market advisory board expand such an impressive set of new members," said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr. "Elizabeth, Dave, and Tim bring critical experience developing best practices for navigating cyber-physical convergence across a broad range of industries. Dataminr's world leading AI platform is now positioned to effectively address the needs of both chief information security officers and chief security officers—delivering solutions that allow cyber and physical security professionals to work closely together to ensure enterprise resiliency and business continuity in the face of unexpected real-time threats."

"As threats continue to rise around the world and converge across physical and cyber, it has never been more important to use advanced AI to get real-time information about the risks facing your organization. By assembling the top leaders in critical sectors like energy, transportation and government for its Corporate Market Advisory Board, Dataminr is positioning itself with the industry guidance and expertise to deliver the new products that customers need to mitigate these new risks, both today and for many years into the future," said Dave DeWalt, chair of the advisory board and founder and managing director of NightDragon.

Dataminr will continue to build out its Corporate Market Advisory Board in the coming months with additional top industry leaders in critical sectors. The Corporate Market Advisory Board will allow Dataminr customers around the world to gain more value from Dataminr Pulse, Dataminr's corporate product—including chief security officers, chief information security officers, chief risk officers and chief communications officers.

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Most recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 900+ employees across eight global offices.

Since its founding, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's advanced AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 500,000 unique public data sources. The Company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the Company provides its First Alert product for first response to public sector organizations, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

