Food Logistics Names Truckstop 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider

This award honors top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Truckstop as one of the winners of its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award, which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

This year's winners are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management and more. Today's software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility and more, and offer end-to-end management, from farm to fork, and beyond.

"The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology and more," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These providers and their solutions being implanted to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety or just simple automating a process."

"We are honored to be named one of Food Logistics 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "We take pride in supporting the day-to-day operations of our customers and helping to power the cold food and beverage supply chain."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Nov/Dec 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics' awards.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

