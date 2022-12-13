InventHelp Inventor Develops Massage Device for Showers (SDB-1676)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Package theft is a huge problem all across America. It is at an all-time high with 1.7 MILLION Packages stolen every single day! Just think what this number is globally. Package theft has affected more than 40% of Americans alone and I needed to come up with a way to help fix this problem" said inventor from Carlsbad, CA "MY COMMAND MAN is a proposed autonomous lockbox platform for accepting package deliveries as well as retrieving or accepting mail."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent pending invention would fulfill the need for a proposed autonomous lockbox transport platform having robotic operating features to interact with package delivery services, food and beverage delivery services, and USPS mail personnel. Would be convenient for people with mobility limitations with potential package deliveries that may be difficult or potentially dangerous to handle. The GPS operating features for device navigation could provide an important security tracking to prevent package theft. Would also come with an app for phone notifications and alerts.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego, CA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1676, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp