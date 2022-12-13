Kaleyra Provides Webcast Information for Previously Announced Presentation at the Virtual Oppenheimer 5G Summit

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), an enterprise Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) business, announced today management's participation at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit, being held virtually, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Management will present on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 10:45 AM Eastern Time and a webcast of the presentation can be viewed here. A replay of the webcast will be available on this page for at least 30 days following the event. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dario Calogero, Chief Financial Officer, Giacomo Dall'Aglio, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Colin Gillis, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Kalerya's management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to KLR@mzgroup.us.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1,600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers. For more information, please visit www.kaleyra.com.

