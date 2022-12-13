MetroPlusHealth Spreads Local Holiday Cheer with Community Resource Fairs

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high-quality and affordable health plan, is celebrating the holiday season by hosting several community resource fairs providing free winter coats and children's toys in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Attendees of the public 'Winter Wonderland' themed events will have an opportunity to connect on-site with government agencies and other local organizations to distribute resources they can utilize all year round. Food and games are available for all attendees, and toys will be distributed to children from 3 to 12 years old. Registration is not required.

Event dates and locations (EST):

Winter Coat Drive Distribution

Toy Distribution

"The holidays can be difficult for families, especially those struggling financially. We're here to alleviate some of that stress with much-needed joy across the City," said Roger Milliner, Chief Growth Officer at MetroPlusHealth. "We're committed to providing New Yorkers with the resources to stay healthy and happy throughout the year. We hope these events will encourage a spirit of giving beyond the festive season."

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, MetroPlusHealth distributed 7,000 bags of produce to New Yorkers in need, addressing food insecurity and rising grocery costs. The produce bags included more than ten pounds of Thanksgiving meal essentials and were available for pick up at more than 100 events across the five boroughs.

To learn more about MetroPlusHealth and its initiatives, visit http://www.metroplus.org.

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 700,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

