New Survey Finds Americans Still Have The Giving Santa Spirit

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® Announces Early Refund Advance Loans, Making More Money Available to Holiday Shoppers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to holiday cheer, almost six out of ten Americans (58 percent) identify with the giving spirit of Santa over the penny-pinching Scrooge (31 percent) or the grumpy Grinch (11 percent) this season according to a recent survey from Jackson Hewitt Tax Services ®. While respondents have the gifting spirit, survey findings showed that the economy has impacted holiday wallets the most at the grocery store (46 percent) and the gas pump (21 percent) in 2022 leaving one-third of survey respondents anticipating spending less money (35 percent) on holiday gifts compared to last year.

To help alleviate the financial pressure that 53 percent of Americans feel about affording holiday gifts this year, Jackson Hewitt will begin offering Early Refund Advance loans beginning today, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at thousands of Jackson Hewitt locations nationwide, including inside many Walmart stores across the country. With an Early Refund Advance, Jackson Hewitt clients can receive up to $1,000 before the end of the year.

"This year has been hard on our wallets, and we recognize the pressure many hardworking Americans feel during this time of year. Our survey found that an overwhelming 77 percent of people didn't know they can get an advance on their tax refund, which is why opening our doors in time for the holidays is so important to us," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "We want to help our clients celebrate a happy holiday season with more money in their pockets."

Additional survey findings include:

50 percent believe an advance on their tax refund would take the weight off their shoulders to help pay for their holiday shopping.

40 percent of people are anticipating their federal tax refund to be the same this year compared to last year

People would most likely spend extra money on major bills (rent/mortgage, medical bills, debt, utilities, car payment, etc.) if they had up to $1,000 before the holidays

Refund Advance Loans available at participating Jackson Hewitt locations

The Early Refund Advance loan from Republic Bank & Trust Company is available at participating Jackson Hewitt locations nationwide starting December 13, 2022, through January 15, 2023, to individuals who also apply for a No Fee Refund Advance. To apply, clients bring their most recent pay stub and identification to their nearest Jackson Hewitt office. If approved, clients could receive up to $1,000 from the Early Refund Advance loan (Finance Charge applies).

The No Fee Refund Advance 0% APR loan from Republic Bank & Trust Company is available from January 2, 2023, through February 19, 2023, at participating Jackson Hewitt locations. As soon as clients receive their W-2s and other tax documents, they can come back to Jackson Hewitt to complete their tax filing and, if approved, could receive up to $3,500 from the No Fee Refund Advance loan.

If approved, clients can get money within minutes on a prepaid card or directly deposited into a bank account within one to five business days. When the clients' tax refund arrives from the IRS, their refund advance loans, and any applicable interest, will be automatically paid back.

For more information about Refund Advance loan products from Republic Bank & Trust Company available at Jackson Hewitt, visit jacksonhewitt.com/refund-advance . To find the nearest Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator .

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,600 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including nearly 2,700 in Walmart stores as well as online tax prep services, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

Terms and Conditions

The Early Refund Advance loan ("ERA") and No Fee Refund Advance loan ("NFRA") are optional tax refund related loans (not the actual tax refund secured by and paid back with your tax refund. The loans are provided by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC, to eligible taxpayers at participating locations for a limited time. Loan amounts are determined by your expected Federal refund less authorized fees and underwriting. The amount of the loan(s) and applicable Finance Charges will be deducted from your tax refund and reduce the amount that is disbursed directly to you. Tax returns may be filed electronically without applying for either loan. Loans subject to underwriting and approval. Loan proceeds available within 24 hours of approval if disbursed on a prepaid card or in 1-5 business days with direct deposit. Jackson Hewitt is a Rhode Island Licensed Loan Broker and holds other relevant licenses for the locations where these products are offered. Most offices are independently owned and operated. Finance Charges are not applicable in all locations. Terms and restrictions apply. Ask a tax pro for more info about the cost and timing of all filing and product options.

ERA: To be eligible for the $1,000 ERA, your expected Federal refund less authorized fees must be at least $2,600 and you must also apply for a NFRA between 12/13/22-1/15/23. If approved, loan amounts are $300, $500, and $1,000 with a Finance Charge. Most approved applicants get $500. NFRA: To be eligible for the $3,500 NFRA, your expected Federal refund less authorized fees must be at least $3,600. Loan amounts are $500, $750, $1,000, $1,500, $2,500 and $3,500, with most approved applicants getting $1,500. The NFRA has no fee but requires filing your taxes with Jackson Hewitt. Available from 1/2/23 through 2/19/23.

About Republic Bank & Trust Company

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers throughout five states: 28 banking centers in 8 Kentucky communities – Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company has approximately $6.0 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company's Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol "RBCAA" on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Survey Methodology

The opt-in survey was commissioned by Jackson Hewitt on December 2, among 1,000 American adults aged 18 and older, and conducted online by Dynata. Respondents of the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

