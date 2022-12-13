NuvoLinQ selects Openscreen to power ScanLinQ, its advanced QR Code driven Fulfillment and Customer Service application

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Openscreen, a leader in QR Code powered digital enablement, announced today that its Openscreen Track solution has been selected by NuvoLinQ, a leader in IoT connectivity solutions.

Leveraging Openscreen Track's dynamic QR Codes, and its asset and contact management capabilities, NuvoLinQ has launched ScanLinQ to simplify router fulfilment and digitize customer service. Routers and IoT devices are assigned individually serialized QR Code labels upon provisioning, which store detailed metadata for each unit. With one simple scan by anyone with a mobile device, the last known router status is automatically sent to the NuvoLinQ cloud management platform. This provides a simple yet powerful level of service assurance in the event external factors take a NuvoLinQ IoT device offline.

"Connectivity has emerged as the single, most important resource in the digital economy and NuvoLinQ is proud to be a leading provider in this domain. When businesses lose connectivity - for whatever reason – they need immediate resolution", said Mori Tersigni, CEO of NuvoLinQ. "By leveraging Openscreen Track to launch ScanLinQ, we've provided a failsafe method of ensuring we can restore connectivity in the rare event our IoT devices are not visible on the NuvoLinQ network."



"Openscreen Track QR Codes deliver transformational improvement over barcodes and other asset management technologies. Native smartphone scanning has removed barriers to adoption, and our underlying Openscreen platform enables businesses to build digital workflows with every scan", said Gemini Waghmare, CEO of Openscreen. "By using our powerful developer tools and our domain expertise, we're proud to enable enterprises to exploit the true potential of QR Code solutions in the marketplace."

The NuvoLinQ IoT solution with ScanLinQ support is available in the marketplace by contacting Nuvolinq at sales@nuvolinq.com. Openscreen Track's QR Code driven asset management and digital enablement solutions are available by contacting sales@openscreen.com. Both solutions are generally available on a global basis.

About NuvoLinQ

NuvoLinQ's Multi-Carrier connectivity solution easily connects businesses to multiple carriers across borders. Operating in 175 countries, supplying native and roaming connections across all regions, the NuvoLinQ core assures clients a redundant environment that maintains security, high availability, predictable performance and privacy. LinQView, which is NuvoLinQ's custom portal, provides full visibility over entire SIM inventory, including real time usage, usage reporting, field customization, SIM monitoring and embedded optimization software to ensure cost certainty. Devices can easily be controlled, managed, and monitored in a single unified platform. Additional information can be found at www.nuvolinq.com or by contacting info@nuvolinq.com.

About Openscreen

Openscreen is the contactless digital enablement layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive, QR Code based applications via extensive APIs, SDKs, and solutions across Supply Chain, Commerce and Customer Engagement. Openscreen transforms physical interactions into digital processes to streamline operations, capture customers and drive insights. Additional information can be found at www.openscreen.com or by contacting info@openscreen.com .

