OnActuate Announces Partnership with Bisleri for Microsoft Cloud Dynamics Digital Transformation

One of India's largest mineral water producers will be migrating to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain and OnActuate's proven solution for bottlers.

NEW DELHI, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnActuate is announcing a digital transformation project with Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd (Bisleri), utilizing OnActuate's innovative solution for bottling manufacturers.

Dennis Lacey, VP Sales - Strategic Accounts, OnActuate, said, "Our new partnership with Bisleri, one of India's largest producers for bottled mineral water, goes to show that bottlers in India and internationally can trust OnActuate to be the experts in digital transformations for the bottling sector."

OnActuate is a leading global provider of cloud-based and data enabled solutions with extensive experience in digital transformations for many diverse industries, including bottling. Bisleri will be utilizing OnActuate's experience and expertise to migrate from their current on-premises system to cloud-hosted Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain. They will also be incorporating OnActuate's Bottling Solution and Microsoft Power Apps to solve business challenges unique to the bottling industry.

Sayali Aklekar, Head - Information Technology, Bisleri said, "We chose to partner with OnActuate because we were impressed with their bottling industry knowledge and excited about the functionality their bottling solution offers. We look forward to collaborating and improving our business processes."

By implementing Dynamics 365 F&SC, Bisleri can use the standard applications included in Microsoft's range of services. This in turn helps Bisleri speed up its actual bottling process and invoices, demand forecasting, and more. The standard applications also include a continuous update model, which means there is no downtime for updates or changes. This project is estimated to be completed in fall 2023.

About OnActuate

OnActuate is a Global Information Technology & Consulting Firm, and a Microsoft Dynamics Gold-Certified Partner, Cloud Solution Provider and Value-Added Reseller. OnActuate's unmatched, tailored solutions utilize Microsoft Business Applications. This, coupled with its experienced global team's collaborative approach, has helped many manufacturers and distributers implement and migrate to the latest innovative technology to enhance their business processes. OnActuate project implementation services are complemented by advisory consulting and direct support services. www.onactuate.com

About Bisleri

Founded in 1969, Bisleri continues to stand true to its promise of providing safe, pure, and healthy mineral water to consumers for the last 50 years. A leader in its category, it is the most trusted brand of mineral water in India. Bisleri supports a diverse portfolio of brands and has a strong presence of 122 operational plants and a distribution network of 4,500 distributors and 5,000 distribution trucks across India and neighbouring countries. www.bisleri.com

