Sweet Paris Crêperie Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Dream Trip to Paris Giveaway

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Hosts Social Media Giveaway to Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary and New FL Opening

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, will send a lucky couple to Paris to celebrate the opening of its Doral, Florida location and its 10-year anniversary. The social media giveaway for a dream trip to Paris includes a 6-night stay at a five-star hotel in the heart of Paris, round-trip airfare for two (economy class) and the winner will also be gifted $5,000 USD in spending money.

(PRNewsfoto/Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café) (PRNewswire)

Sweet Paris' 10-Year Anniversary Giveaway will take place on its Instagram page @sweetparis. The giveaway will open December 14th at 8:00 a.m. CST and close December 23rd at 11:59 p.m. CST. Sweet Paris will select its winner by using a random generator which will be announced on December 25th on its Instagram page, just in time for a holiday surprise. For a complete list of rules and regulations for the contest, visit www.sweetparis.com/giveaway.

"We thought the best and most symbolic way to celebrate this milestone was to recognize the customers who have supported us along the way," said Allison Chavez, Co-Founder of Sweet Paris. "This is the second year we've been able to give this trip away and we will continue to give back to the community we've built. Our team is excited to celebrate 10 years and the opening of the new location in Doral, FL, and we eagerly look forward to the next 10 years."

To enter the Sweet Paris Giveaway for a chance to win a free trip to Paris, participants must complete the following:

Like the Sweet Paris giveaway post on Instagram

@sweetparis on Instagram Followon Instagram

Tag at least two friends in the comments of the giveaway post

@sweetparis on Instagram All tagged friends must followon Instagram

Sweet Passport Rewards Program Sign up for the

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez, and has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in the country with its Instagram-worthy, French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. The duo met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crêpes, soon making it their mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" and traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful.

The recent success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was recently ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises . The brand also made history when it secured a place on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500® list for the first time in January. Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez recently landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch in 2022, and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List , an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

For more information on Sweet Paris, visit www.sweetparis.com , and for more information on the Sweet Paris Trip to Paris Giveaway, please visit www.sweetparis.com/giveaway.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Leah Trice, Fishman Public Relations, ltrice@fishmanpr.com , 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café