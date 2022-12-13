Telemedicine Company Offers At-Home Delivery of Prescription Medication At Highly Reduced Rates

Market Leader in Making Healthcare Simple, Now Making Medications Affordable

LARNACA, Cyprus, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canation.com, the U.S.-based partner of German leader in telemedicine, DrAnsay.com, announces the launch of a new online platform making the purchase of over-the-counter (OTC) and brand-name prescription medications up to 90% cheaper for individuals in the U.S.

(PRNewswire)

To get started, patients 18 years of age and older can visit Canation.com and view the Medical Shop, where they can provide a copy of their prescription to purchase their medication at a highly reduced rate. The submitted prescription is reviewed and validated by a team of doctors at Canation.com in a timely manner and can then be used to purchase a delivery of up to a 90-day supply of the specific medication. Prescription prices of brand-name medications are much more cost-efficient using Canation.com's partners than by obtaining them at a local pharmacy in the U.S., with delivery by mail within 14 days.

"The pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. unethically exploits its blatant market power to charge umpteen times higher prices at the expense of patients," says Dr. jur. Can Ansay, Founder and CEO of DrAnsay.com and Consulting Lawyer for Canation.com. "Canation.com is on a mission to introduce groundbreaking products into the U.S. healthcare market that both challenge and disrupt the current state of the market today."

"The U.S. doesn't work directly with drugmakers and manufacturers, like, for example, European countries do, to regulate and ultimately limit drug prices, and that's where Canation.com comes into play," says Eva-Maria Ansay, M.D., Medical Advisor at DrAnsay.com. "Every American has the right to order medication from abroad," according to Canation.com's Consulting Lawyer, Dr. jur. Can Ansay. "For example, a customer on Canation.com can secure medications for up to seven times cheaper per year, as opposed to the average price per year in the U.S."

Canation.com recently launched in Cyprus in 2022 and has been working as a partner with German-based telemedicine company DrAnsay.com, with the goal of paving the way for a telehealth revolution and making healthcare cheaper for all. Since the founding of DrAnsay.com, Dr. jur. Can Ansay, Founder and CEO, has invented several successful "healthcare firsts," such as a verified sick note through a virtual doctor's visit, an online certificate for COVID-19 antigen rapid self-tests and a mass email petition to enforce patient's rights and freedoms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canation.com