Utah Museum of Contemporary Art Announces Rich Walje as the New President of its Board of Trustees

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art announces former CEO of Rocky Mountain Power Rich Walje as the new president of the museum's board of trustees. Former Board President Val Antczak will transition into the position of board member and continue to serve on the Executive Committee.

"It's been a pleasure to serve as President of the UMOCA Board of Trustees for the last eight years, and I'm confident that Rich's transition into this leadership role will ensure the board's continued legacy of stewarding one of the state's most integral cultural institutions," said Val Antczak. "I have known Rich for many years, and the guidance he has provided as chair of the museum's Master Planning Committee paired with his leadership experience as CEO of Rocky Mountain Power demonstrate his ability to lead UMOCA's Board into 2023 and beyond."

Walje says, "I'm excited to continue the legacy of programming, advocacy, and collaboration that UMOCA has established under the leadership of Val Antczak and Executive Director Laura Allred Hurtado. I look forward to aiding in the realization of the museum's master plan to renovate the museum to increase its visibility in Downtown Salt Lake City."

Val Antczak joined the museum's board in 2013. Antczak is a founding partner at Antczak Polich Law. In his tenure as board president Antczak has been involved in bringing several major exhibitions to the museum, including Cities of Conviction, an exhibition of contemporary art from Saudi Arabia in 2017, and Guerrilla Girls in 2020. Antczak also served an integral role in the museum being awarded a $1,000,000 legislative appropriation earlier this year.

Rich Walje is the CEO of RAW-Energy, Inc and is a passionate advocate of the arts in Utah.

