Weenie Wonder Brings Its Wonderfully Weird Dining Experience to Easton in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next year just got a whole lot tastier in Columbus as Rise Brands plans to open its second Weenie Wonder location at Easton Town Center in February 2023. Continuing to deliver on its promise of having a wonderfully weird menu, Weenie Wonder will offer deliciously unique hot dogs and tasty sides that are inspired by a carefree sense of nostalgia.

This expansion comes nearly a year after Rise Brands, the Columbus-based brand development company that brings unique concepts to life, opened its first Weenie Wonder in Bridge Park. This is Rise Brands' first fast casual restaurant and it's rooted in founder Troy Allen's childhood. With tasty hot dogs at its core, Weenie Wonder offers everything from decadent milkshakes, veggie dogs, creamy mac & cheese and their famous Jojos, seasoned and fried potato wedges with "Wonder Sauce."

"It has been so incredible to see the response to Weenie Wonder since we launched in February 2022. Our goal from the beginning has always been to expand in the Columbus market, and beyond, to give more people access to our tasty dogs and shakes. We're thrilled to be opening our second location at such a dynamic destination, and be part of people's memorable experiences they're creating at Easton," says Rise Brands founder, Troy Allen. "This is one of four brands we've launched that captures a moment from childhood. With Weenie Wonder, it's about tapping into your inner kid while enjoying a classic dog with our creative toppings that excite tastebuds at any age."

Weenie Wonder cooks up Koegel's hot dogs in its signature menu items like the "Wonder Coney", "Reuben Dog" and "Dumpster Dog." Customers also have the option to build their own unique dog by choosing from over 35 toppings and sauces. Additionally, in recent months, Weenie Wonder has grown their ability to serve large crowds with the launch of The Wonder Box, its catering option featuring a build your own hot dog bar. Bringing more ways to enjoy Weenie Wonder at home, work or other group gatherings.

Weenie Wonder at Easton Town Center (4117 Worth Ave., Columbus, OH 43219) will be next door to its sister concepts and well-known entertainment hotspot, Pins Mechanical Co. and 16 Bit Bar + Arcade. For more information on Weenie Wonder, visit www.weeniewonder.com and follow us on Instagram @weenie.wonder .

About Weenie Wonder

Weenie Wonder is a fun casual destination that serves tasty delights for you and your family, ranging from hot dogs and milkshakes to mac & cheese and jojos. All made to order fresh, right in front of you and your eyeballs. At Weenie Wonder, we celebrate the weird in everyone.

About Rise Brands

Rise Brands is a brand development firm that creates one-of-a-kind experiences to fully engage people through immersive consumer engagements. Rise Brands currently owns and operates 16-Bit Bar+Arcade , Pins Mechanical Company , Weenie Wonder , and No Soliciting . Each of its brands allow for creative, authentic fun. Established in 2013, Rise continues to create, develop and grow brands from its home office in Columbus, Ohio. Visit www.risebrands.com for more information.

