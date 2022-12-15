SC Lottery
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED INCREASES ITS PRIME RATE TO 7.5 PERCENT

Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is increasing from 7 percent to 7.5 percent, effective December 15, 2022.

Huntington Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Inc.)
The rate was last changed on November 3, 2022, when Huntington increased its prime rate from 6.25 percent to 7 percent.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $179 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

