InventHelp Inventor Develops Custom Wig Mirror for Trying on Wigs (BRK-4168)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to view and select different styles of wigs at home or at the salon during the pandemic," said an inventor, from Greensboro, Ala., "so I invented the CUSTOM WIG MIRROR. My design enables you to choose from hundreds of styles of wigs within minutes and without placing the wigs on your head."

The patent-pending invention allows individuals to view a particular wig, with their faces, before purchasing it. In doing so, it eliminates the need to physically try on numerous wigs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could improve safety conditions during the current pandemic. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons and consumers at home. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

