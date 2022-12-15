PLUTO TV TO LAUNCH NEW GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN STARRING DREW BARRYMORE

The Leading Free Streaming Television Service Unveils New Tagline - "Stream Now. Pay Never." - in an All-New Worldwide Campaign

Debuting December 16th in the US and Canada, With Multiple International Markets in Early 2023

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, today premiered a new global brand campaign starring Drew Barrymore on her daily talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the fastest growing show in daytime. The all-new "Stream Now. Pay Never." campaign features three unique commercial spots highlighting the streaming service's frictionless no strings attached approach to accessing fan-favorite programming and entertainment. The video spots officially launch their flight on December 16th in the U.S. and will run across select Pluto TV international territories throughout the beginning of 2023.

Pluto TV (PRNewswire)

THE CAMPAIGN

In October, Pluto TV first introduced a new tagline - Stream Now. Pay Never. - that was supported by a strategic campaign that ran across out-of-home, linear, social and digital platforms featuring popular IP including SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek: The Next Generation, CSI:Miami and others. The new tagline champions Pluto TV's brand identity and positioning in a rapidly evolving streaming landscape where the category of FAST continues to see new entrants and increasing audiences worldwide.

To further amplify the new positioning, a new Stream Now. Pay Never. creative campaign was filmed starring Drew Barrymore. The spots will take flight in the US and Canada beginning December 16th across linear, CTV, out-of-home, digital, radio and social platforms. Tapping into the power of the Paramount Global ecosystem, the campaign will be promoted across the company's marquee lineup of linear, streaming and digital properties. Following the debut, the campaign flight will continue through Q1 of 2023, with the global rollout launching in multiple markets including the United Kingdom, Germany, The Nordics and others.

To kick off the creative campaign, on December 15th, Drew Barrymore premiered the commercial on her nationally syndicated daily talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, where the leader in free streaming TV, Pluto TV, celebrated the debut by gifting everyone in the audience a free LG 50" SMART TV. The spot can be seen HERE .

"We're thrilled to introduce our new "Stream Now. Pay Never" campaign which perfectly encapsulates Pluto TV's core value proposition to audiences everywhere," said Tom Ryan, CEO of Paramount Streaming and Co-Founder of Pluto TV. "No one is better suited to represent the playful and spirited vibe of Pluto TV than Drew Barrymore. A global icon with enormous talent and heart to match, Drew captures the essence of Pluto TV with her wit and charm in this new campaign."

THE CREATIVE SPOT

Known world-wide for her infectious brand of humor and positivity, host Drew Barrymore shares her enthusiasm for the diverse programming offered on Pluto TV in a commercial campaign featuring a series of three familiar film and television setups: a crime chase scene, a rom-com 'meet cute,' and a dramatic skydiving scene. The commercial, shot by David Shane of O Positive Films, showcases Drew's talents in settings that are emblematic of her past body of work while reflecting on the diversity of the genres and programming available on Pluto TV.

"Pluto TV is at the forefront of this transformational moment in media and how people consume it and it's so exciting to be a part of it," said Drew Barrymore. "The fact that the service is completely free, with no strings attached really drew me to be a part of this campaign. I can turn on Pluto TV and be immediately drawn into my favorite series and movies across any decade and genre. It's like the slot machine of programming, anything and everything you want!"

No stranger to the Pluto TV brand, Barrymore's talk show has had its own dedicated channel on the platform, 'Best of The Drew Barrymore Show,' since January 2022 and has been a popular bright spot in the platform's Daytime TV category.

The creative campaign was developed by Paramount Streaming in partnership with Known and O Positive Films. Full credits available at the end of the release.

COMMERCIAL ASSETS:

Still and BTS images available: Dropbox Link

Embeddeable Video Links:

Full Credits Below

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of 72 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 35 countries and territories.

About The Drew Barrymore Show

THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW is optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration and entertainment to the daytime audience. The nationally syndicated daytime show, currently in its third season and the fastest growing show in daytime, is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and shot in New York City. Known world-wide for her infectious brand of humor and positivity, host Drew Barrymore shares her undeniably relatable point of view on the show while celebrating every part of humanity along the way. Drew continues to create a movement to march in the army of optimism with a multi-topic format. She elevates, inspires and entertains in every area and every segment – from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests. Drew Barrymore, Jason Kurtz and Marianne Schaberg are executive producers.

PLUTO TV BRAND CAMPAIGN WITH DREW BARRYMORE CREDIT LIST

Spot titles:

"Street Chase" :30/:20/:15

"Rom Com" :30/:20/:15

"Falling" :30/:20/:15

"Hero" :30

Paramount Streaming

Tom Ryan, President & CEO Streaming

Domenic DiMeglio, EVP, CMO Streaming

Olivier Jollet, EVP & International General Manager

Terry Minogue, SVP, Creative Marketing Streaming

Meg Choi, VP, Growth Marketing

Zeynep Zileli, VP, Creative

Casper Nonner, Director, Design

Jodi Lederman, Head of Global Communications

Marquis Avery, Brand Marketing Director

Karly Peterson, Brand Marketing Manager

Debbie Beiter, SVP Production & Operations Marketing

Rob Monforto, Senior Director, Operations

KNOWN – Marketing Agency

Brad Roth, President & Partner, Known Studios

Mark Feldstein, President & Partner, Known Studios

Vedia Ayvaz, SVP, Entertainment Marketing and Design

Nancy Pothier, VP, Group Creative Director

Tom Gundred, VP, Head of Design & Art

Matt Leuthe, Creative Director

Jared Christensen, SVP, Live Action Production

Jesse Austin, Group Creative Director, Design

Kristen Klimek, Producer, AV & Integrated

Annie Uzdavinis, Agency Producer

O POSITIVE - Production Company

David Shane, Director

Michael Clancy, Director

Ralph Laucella, Executive Producer

Marc Grill, Executive Producer

Devon Clark, Head of Production

Megan Miller, Line Producer

Anna Franquesca-Solano, DP

Ian Reichenthal, Writer

Carol Chanik, Writer

ARCADE EDIT – Editorial

Crissy DeSimone, Executive Producer

Geoff Housell, Editor (Rom Com & Falling)

Will Hassell, Editor (Street Chase & Hero)

Alexa Atkin, Senior Producer

Andy Trecki and Mitch Mitchell, Assistant Editors

PARLIAMENT - Visual Effects & Finishing

TRAFIK - Color

Meghan Lang Bice, Executive Producer

Daniel de Vue, Colorist

Monica Escalante, Color Assistant

Samantha Cesan, Color Producer

LIME STUDIOS – Mix

Susie Boyajen, Executive Producer

Rohan Young, Mix Engineer and Sound Designer

Jeremy Nichols, Assistant Engineer

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pluto TV