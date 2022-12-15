SHAPE LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER DIGITAL MAGAZINE WITH EMILY IN PARIS STAR ASHLEY PARK

New quarterly digital publications kick off with "The Motivation Issue"

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHAPE ( www.shape.com ), the digital fitness destination and community, launched its first digital magazine , a new quarterly that will expand SHAPE's daily wellness coverage into a fully themed, magazine-style package of new articles examining the topics most relevant to today's active readers.

SHAPE (www.shape.com), the digital fitness destination and community, launched its first digital magazine, a new quarterly that will expand SHAPE’s daily wellness coverage into a fully themed, magazine-style package of new articles examining the topics most relevant to today’s active readers. (PRNewswire)

SHAPE's first issue, "The Motivation Issue," examines its topic from all angles, diving into the science of motivation, and sharing tips from experts about different techniques to motivate readers during their workouts and their daily lives.

Covering this issue is Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, who explains in her cover interview that her own daily motivation can be traced back to beating cancer as a 15-year-old.

"Once cancer physically left my body, I made it my mission to not let it affect my life," she tells SHAPE. "I didn't want it to define me. People were so worried about me, and I became the person that was like, 'I'm fine. Don't worry about me. I am going to go after what I want and just do it.'"

Later in the issue, Park's Pilates instructor, Brandon Perry, details the workout that she relies on for readers to replicate. The full issue will also include stories examining the science and psychology of motivation, and features revealing how Peloton's star instructors inspire their classes , and why working out with a buddy can keep you on track to meet your goals.

"When it came time to choose a theme for our first digital issue, the answer was a no-brainer," said Alyssa Sparacino, SHAPE's editorial director. "Motivation, in all its complexities, speaks so squarely to what SHAPE stands for: a balanced perspective on health, empowering information that's meant to guide–never dictate–and inclusive stories that speak to anyone at any point in their wellness journey."

For more on SHAPE's first digital issue, visit here.

ABOUT SHAPE

SHAPE is a digital fitness destination and community that offers inclusive, trusted, and empowering expert-led guidance and advice for anyone, at any point in their wellness journey. We deliver science-backed information to help you safely navigate your path, whether you're working toward a specific fitness goal or just hope to feel better and have more energy. Our vast library provides expert advice, editor reviews, trend reports, and personal essays all with the goal of inspiring you to take on your next wellness challenge with confidence and enthusiasm. We understand that your wellness journey doesn't end just because you crossed one finish line — and we're right beside you, every step of the way. SHAPE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. www.shape.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHAPE