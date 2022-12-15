Unisys Chief Audit Executive Lucia Wind Named Board Chair of COSO

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Unisys Vice President of Internal Audit and Chief Audit Executive Lucia Wind has been named board chair of the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO).

Wind will begin her three-year term on January 1 and as chair, she will lead COSO in fulfilling its mission of providing thought leadership that enhances internal control, enterprise risk management, governance and fraud deterrence.

Wind joined Unisys in 2019, where she currently leads the company's enterprise risk management (ERM) program and oversees the internal audit function. Before joining Unisys, she served as chief audit executive at Ellucian while assisting the company in its strategic transformation to an entirely SaaS solution organization. She also led audit functions at AOL and has held roles at global companies across the technology, retail, hospitality and government sectors.

"We are pleased Lucia has been named as the next board chair of COSO," said Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef. "Her dedication to Unisys, overseeing our COSO-based ERM function and her decades of leadership experience, has created a lasting impact on our organization. We look forward to seeing Lucia apply her expertise and impressive skillset in service of the COSO Board."

"I am honored to be joining such a prestigious organization and to have the opportunity to serve alongside an impressive group of leaders," said Wind. "I'm grateful and excited to continue building COSO's global presence and influence."

Lucia is a Certified Fraud Examiner with the Association of Fraud Examiners and is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Information Systems Audit and Control Association. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

