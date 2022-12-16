4Front Ventures Expands Island Cannabis Co. Product Offerings in Massachusetts

Company Unveils Multiple New Product Lines, including Limited Edition and Popular

Island Flower Varieties, along with Prerolls in Single-Strain and Infused Varieties

PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp . (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, has expanded its Island Cannabis Co. ("Island") portfolio in Massachusetts, launching multiple new product lines, including new Island Flower varieties, along with prerolls and mini prerolls in single-strain and infused varieties. The newly launched products will be available at the Company's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester, and Brookline , and are expected to roll out to 4Front's partner dispensaries across Massachusetts in the coming weeks.

"When we launched Island in Massachusetts earlier this year, cannabis consumers fell in love with the brand's ability to offer high-quality flower without the high price tag," said 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher. "The market welcomed Island, and these California fan favorites have created a loyal following in the Bay State. Now, we're bringing consumers even more Island products to choose from, including special limited-edition strains, along with some time-tested classics. In the coming year, we will continue to meet cannabis consumers' growing demands, backed by our low-cost production methods and high-quality standards."



Island Flower : Earlier this year, 4Front launched 11 new Island strains in the Bay State. The Company is now bringing Massachusetts cannabis consumers Island's high testing, hand-selected premium genetics with robust terpene profiles in a variety of new flower packaging and sizes. Massachusetts cannabis consumers can purchase Island flower in 3.5g mylar bags or glass jars (MSRP: $44) or 7g glass jars (MSRP: $66). In addition, 4Front plans to roll out the sustainably grown flower line in 28g glass jars (MSRP: $207) by the end of the year.

Island Classic Single Prerolls and Island Minis : These 1g single-strain prerolls (MSRP: $13) place flavor of the plant at the forefront, and are packaged in all-natural, biodegradable paper cones and made with no trim or shake – just premium flower. Island Classic Single Prerolls are also available in seven of the brand's newly launched signature strains. Later this month, 4Front will also debut Island Infused Mini Preroll 5-Packs for $40, which will feature 100% natural flower infused with premium quality cannabis concentrate for a smooth, flavorful experience.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator that owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies, earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its wholly owned-and-operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

